Mae’s remains silent as furore grows over rejection of student’s Amerindian wear

-protest planned

Despite widespread scrutiny following a highly controversial incident at the Mae’s Schools last week, when a nine-year-old was prevented from attending class in full traditional Amerindian wear during a culture day, the school has still not yet offered an official explanation.

When Stabroek News contacted the institution yesterday, an employee informed that the school was involved in consultations regarding the issue, and that there was no comment at the time.

Meanwhile, a silent protest has been planned for 11 am today at the Mae’s Secondary School. In a Facebook post, news presenter Natasha Smith urged that picketers wear white to the protest, or dress in indigenous wear if possible…..

