Man gets one year for cocaine pipe

A man was on Friday sentenced to a year in jail after he admitted to being in possession of a pipe used for smoking cocaine.

Arshad Ally pleaded guilty to the charge that on May 24th, at Ruimveldt, he had a pipe used to smoke cocaine.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh told Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly that Ally was arrested and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station in relation to a simple larceny offence. A search was then conducted on Ally and the improvised pipe was found in one of his pockets.

Ally, according to Singh, was told of the crime and admitted to the offence.

Magistrate Daly subsequently sentenced the man to a year in jail for the crime.

