Mechanic charged with murdering Goldfields manager

A mechanic was today charged with murdering Guyana Goldfields Inc. manager Neil Whyte, who was found stabbed to death a week ago in a Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown apartment.

Anthony Ragnauth, 20, appeared in Georgetown before Magistrate Leron Daly, who was told by a lawyer that the accused was brutalised by the police.

The charge alleged that Ragnauth on May 21st at 258 Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, murdered Whyte.

Ragnauth was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who represented the accused, told the court that her client was beaten by several police officers. The attorney further alleged that in one instance an officer took a baton and squeezed Ragnauth’s testicles.

Magistrate Daly later remanded the accused to prison and referred the case to the Chief Magistrate.

The case is expected to be called again on June 18th.