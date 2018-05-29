Guyana News

Melanie Damishana teen gets three years for cannabis

By
Nickey Nermal (Police photo)

Nickey Nermal, 18, of Lot 3 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara was yesterday sentenced to three years jail at the Linden Magistrate’s Court for trafficking 297 grammes of cannabis.

The rice bag (Police photo)

A release from the police yesterday said that last Thursday an off-duty policeman who was a passenger in a route 43 minibus in Linden, observed the suspicious behaviour of Nermal who had a bulky 10-kg rice bag with him.

 The release said that the constable caused the vehicle to stop at the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost where a search of the bag revealed 297grammes of compressed cannabis.

 Nermal was charged with possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking and appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse yesterday. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment and also fined $445,000.

