Guyana News

Public service credit union moving to court over ministry decision to take control

By

The ousted management of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union (GPSCCU) will move to the courts to challenge the Ministry of Social Protection’s decision to take control of the organisation.

Last Friday, a team led by Chief Co-operatives Development Officer (CCDO) Perlina Gifth seized control of the GPSCCU from the Management Committee, saying that it had ignored previous urgings to abide by the law.

At the centre of the dispute is the legality of waivers issued to the credit union by Former PPP/C Minister of Labour Nanda Gopaul.

The waivers, which were granted from 2002 to 2013, absolved the GPSCCU from contributions to Co-operatives Audit and Supervision Fund. Instead, the union was empowered to utilize the sums for its “educational and developmental needs.”….

Comments
