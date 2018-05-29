Ramjattan calls on communities, NGOs to help gov’t curb ills that nurture criminality

With a new survey of prisoners finding that from an early age a significant amount of them were exposed to environments likely to nurture criminal behaviour, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday called for communities and civil society groups to work with the government to address the social ills responsible.

Ramjattan made the call during a ceremony held at the Police Training Centre, Camp Street yesterday morning for the handing over of the final report of a Guyana Prison Service Inmates Survey.

The survey was conducted as part of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme through collaboration with the University of Guyana, the Center for Latin American Studies on Crime and Violence, the National University of Tres de Febrero of Argentina and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

During his remarks, Ramjattan highlighted that the survey found that a number of inmates were exposed to criminal surroundings at early ages…..