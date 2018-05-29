Guyana News

Rose Hall man pleads guilty to killing wife

By
Desmond Gordon and Bhagmattie Etwaroo in happier times

A Rose Hall, Corentyne man last week pleaded guilty at the High Court in Berbice to the lesser count of manslaughter in the killing of his common law wife in May, 2016.

Desmond Gordon was charged with the murder of Bhagmattie Etwaroo, 50, at their Lot 196 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Last week, State Prosecutrix, Tuanna Hardy in her address to the court had stated that Gordon and Etwaroo, who had shared a common law union for eight years, were consuming alcohol for a long period on the day in question, after which an argument ensued between the couple and Gordon was seen dealing her chop wounds to her neck and head.

Desmond Gordon and Bhagmattie Etwaroo

After Hardy’s address to the court, Sasha Roberts, Legal Aid Representative for Gordon asked for an adjournment for a probation report. Gordon will return to court on June 4 for sentencing.

Stabroek News had reported that during the argument, Etwaroo jumped from the stairs of the upper flat to the bottom flat of her house to escape blows from Gordon. However, he had already chopped her about her body, including her neck. The woman ran into the storeroom where she collapsed.

Etwaroo was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to a post-mortem examination, she died from shock and haemorrhaging due to multiple incised wounds.

Etwaroo was a mother of seven.

 

More in Guyana News

Chief Justice orders AG to activate judicial review law

Ramjattan calls on communities, NGOs to help gov’t curb ills that nurture criminality

Twenty-two graduate from oil academy’s first training programme

Transparency group urges legal challenge to striking out of misconduct charges against ministers

default placeholder

Shot fired, businesswoman robbed of $2.7m in Botanic Gardens

default placeholder

BCGI, Haresh Sugrim settle dispute over Berbice River dredging works

CANU withdraws charge against accused heroin mule due to delay in drug analysis

Soldier cleared of $5M robbery after complainant refuses to testify

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×