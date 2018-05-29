Rose Hall man pleads guilty to killing wife

A Rose Hall, Corentyne man last week pleaded guilty at the High Court in Berbice to the lesser count of manslaughter in the killing of his common law wife in May, 2016.

Desmond Gordon was charged with the murder of Bhagmattie Etwaroo, 50, at their Lot 196 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Last week, State Prosecutrix, Tuanna Hardy in her address to the court had stated that Gordon and Etwaroo, who had shared a common law union for eight years, were consuming alcohol for a long period on the day in question, after which an argument ensued between the couple and Gordon was seen dealing her chop wounds to her neck and head.

After Hardy’s address to the court, Sasha Roberts, Legal Aid Representative for Gordon asked for an adjournment for a probation report. Gordon will return to court on June 4 for sentencing.

Stabroek News had reported that during the argument, Etwaroo jumped from the stairs of the upper flat to the bottom flat of her house to escape blows from Gordon. However, he had already chopped her about her body, including her neck. The woman ran into the storeroom where she collapsed.

Etwaroo was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to a post-mortem examination, she died from shock and haemorrhaging due to multiple incised wounds.

Etwaroo was a mother of seven.