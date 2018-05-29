Guyana News

Shot fired, businesswoman robbed of $2.7m in Botanic Gardens

By

Police are on the hunt for two bandits who robbed a businesswoman of $2.7M in cash and gold yesterday afternoon.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 3 pm in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens when an alleged bandit pounced on an unsuspecting Navita Novias as she was collecting her children.

Based on information received, Novias, a businesswoman of Grove, East Bank Demerara, had left her home earlier that morning with a handbag valued at $10,000 which contained $360,000 in cash and a quantity of gold, valued $2,400, 000 and had traveled to the city via a taxi to conduct several business transactions…..

