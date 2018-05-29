Suspect in fatal stabbing of ex-soldier remains hospitalised

The man who allegedly stabbed ex-soldier Edward Beveney to death on Independence Day during a clash over a bicycle in Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) remains hospitalised in a stable condition.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Commander of ‘C’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that the police are currently compiling a file which will be sent to the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the way forward in the matter.

In the meantime, Cooper said the suspect; a 35-year-old resident of Two Friends Village, ECD, remains hospitalised under police guard. He is nursing a wound to his chest and a chop wound to his left arm, which he sustained during the attack…..