Twenty-two graduate from oil academy’s first training programme

Twenty-two students graduated yesterday from the inaugural TOTALTEC Academy Oilfield Safety and Operator Training and Development Programme and they were lauded for their outstanding performance and for setting a high bar for their successors.

Among the graduates were former GuySuCo workers, who stated that the training they would have received while in the sugar industry contributed to their success in the programme.

This batch of graduates is the first to participate in a nine-week training programme which was launched in February by TOTALTEC Oilfield Services. It was related that already, there are more than 50 recruits set to begin the upcoming training programme in June. Those recruits, who were present during yesterday’s graduation ceremony, were challenged to exceed the already high expectations set by their predecessors…..