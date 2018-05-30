Appeal Court upholds conviction of Tazim Gafoor for causing child’s death by driving

After enjoying his freedom for close to four years although he was convicted for the dangerous driving death of a child, businessman Tazim Gafoor yesterday learned that he would have to serve a year-long sentence for the crime.

The sentence was imposed by the Court of Appeal, which yesterday affirmed Gafoor’s conviction but substituted a lighter sentence.

Magistrate Rhondell Weever had originally sentenced the businessman to four years behind bars after his conviction in 2014 for causing the death of 4-year-old Varshanie Seelall by dangerous driving.

He later appealed both his conviction and sentence, disputing in the first instance that the child died as a result of injuries she may have sustained in the accident. Meanwhile, he argued in the second instance that the sentence was too harsh. After reviewing the evidence presented at trial, however, and applying case law to the facts surrounding the issue of what caused the child’s death, the court found that Varshanie succumbed to injuries she sustained in the accident…..