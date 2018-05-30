Guyana News

Bids submitted for school feeding programme, St Stanislaus repairs

By

Two companies yesterday entered bids of over $300M to the Ministry of Education for dietary supplies under the National School Feeding Programme.
The bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at Main and Urquhart streets.
The companies and their bids are as follows:  
Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies- National School Feeding Programme

More in Guyana News

AG calls ruling on judicial review law ‘premature’

Court begins hearing appeal over challenge to Exxon’s partners

Mechanic charged with murdering Guyana Goldfields manager

Mae’s Schools denies discriminating against student over indigenous wear

By

Appeal Court upholds conviction of Tazim Gafoor for causing child’s death by driving

American Airlines could commence operations in Guyana from November

Pregnant Soesdyke woman charged with killing husband

City council seeking restart of paid parking, higher container fees to boost earnings

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×