Two companies yesterday entered bids of over $300M to the Ministry of Education for dietary supplies under the National School Feeding Programme.
The bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at Main and Urquhart streets.
The companies and their bids are as follows:
Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies- National School Feeding Programme
Bids submitted for school feeding programme, St Stanislaus repairs
