CDB approves US$1.3m loan for water sector

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a loan of US$1.3 million ($273m) to assist in upgrading the water sector in Guyana.

A CDB release yesterday said that the funds, provided to the Government of Guyana, will be used to provide consultancy services to develop a national water policy, as well as to provide designs and estimates for the building of water treatment plants and the upgrade of related infrastructure.

“The Government of Guyana is currently seeking to enhance the management of its water resources, as well as increase the availability and access of water to communities. We expect that these funds will be used to provide technically viable solutions for the improvement of water supply to approximately 68,000 people who live along in the coast as well as in the hinterland regions,” said Daniel Best, Director of Projects at CDB…..