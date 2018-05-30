Guyana News

City council seeking restart of paid parking, higher container fees to boost earnings

By
A Georgetown Parking Meter (File photo)

As the municipality continues to suffer from a dearth of funds, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown has ramped up efforts to maximise its earning potential by forwarding the newly-approved metered parking by-laws to Minister Ronald Bulkan for his signature and resuscitating tripartite discussions on container fees.

At Monday’s statutory council meeting, Town Clerk Royston King announced that the by-laws, which were approved on April 4th, have been forwarded to the minister for his consideration and signature.

The by-laws, which were approved by majority vote, have been on public display since April 5th. The public was invited to offer comment and these comments have been forwarded with the by-laws to the minister. “I have received the by-laws and all public feedback,” Bulkan subsequently confirmed to Stabroek News. He, however, added that he did not feel good seeing the regulations on his desk again, especially since only 13 of 30 elected city councillors voted in favour of its contents…..

More in Guyana News

Appeal Court upholds conviction of Tazim Gafoor for causing child’s death by driving

American Airlines could commence operations in Guyana from November

Pregnant Soesdyke woman charged with killing husband

London promises proactive aviation authority board

default placeholder

GPL acknowledges disconnection crew altercation with Goed Fortuin man

default placeholder

Harmon stands by purchase of reconditioned aircraft for army

default placeholder

IMC named for public service credit union

Prisoner who fled while on work duty recaptured

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×