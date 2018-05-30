City council seeking restart of paid parking, higher container fees to boost earnings

As the municipality continues to suffer from a dearth of funds, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown has ramped up efforts to maximise its earning potential by forwarding the newly-approved metered parking by-laws to Minister Ronald Bulkan for his signature and resuscitating tripartite discussions on container fees.

At Monday’s statutory council meeting, Town Clerk Royston King announced that the by-laws, which were approved on April 4th, have been forwarded to the minister for his consideration and signature.

The by-laws, which were approved by majority vote, have been on public display since April 5th. The public was invited to offer comment and these comments have been forwarded with the by-laws to the minister. “I have received the by-laws and all public feedback,” Bulkan subsequently confirmed to Stabroek News. He, however, added that he did not feel good seeing the regulations on his desk again, especially since only 13 of 30 elected city councillors voted in favour of its contents…..