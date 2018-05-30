Cop charged with dangerous driving following pick-up crash

The police constable who was driving one of the force’s vehicles that overturned and subsequently collided with a house one week ago at De Hoop, Mahaica was yesterday charged with dangerous driving and released on $40,000 bail.

Twenty-six-year-old Constable 20992 Wellon Carr, a resident of Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara yesterday appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

He denied the charge which stemmed from the incident which occurred on May 22 and resulted in extensive damage to force vehicle, PWW 5411…..