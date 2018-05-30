Cops arrest sister of suspect in 18-year-old Enmore murder

As the probe into the 18-year-old murder of Daniel Singh widens, investigators have arrested a sister of the captured suspect and are on the hunt for another sister, who is the owner of the house where he was arrested over the weekend.

A police source yesterday told Stabroek News that a sister of Deonarine Bhihari, who is presently in custody, was present at the Enmore, East Coast Demerara house, where he was arrested.

However, the other sister, who owns the house, has since gone into hiding and is being pursued by the police…..