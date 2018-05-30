Guyana News

Cops arrest sister of suspect in 18-year-old Enmore murder

-seeking other sibling

By

 As the probe into the 18-year-old murder of Daniel Singh widens, investigators have arrested a sister of the captured suspect and are on the hunt for another sister, who is the owner of the house where he was arrested over the weekend.

A police source yesterday told Stabroek News that a sister of Deonarine Bhihari, who is presently in custody, was present at the Enmore, East Coast Demerara house, where he was arrested.

However, the other sister, who owns the house, has since gone into hiding and is being pursued by the police…..

More in Guyana News

Prisoner who fled while on work duty recaptured

default placeholder

Foreign Ministry concerned at map without Essequibo

default placeholder

CDB approves US$1.3m loan for water sector

Cop charged with dangerous driving following pick-up crash

default placeholder

Another cop testifies in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

Region Six councillor questions continued delay in reopening of ophthalmology hospital

Motorists fed up with recurring potholes on Parfaite Harmonie Access Road

Judge’s ruling on extradition proceedings delayed by defective affidavit

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×