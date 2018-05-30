Court begins hearing appeal over challenge to Exxon’s partners

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday commenced hearing the appeal filed by Ramon Gaskin, who has sought to challenge the granting of a petroleum production licence to the partners of the local Exxon subsidiary, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd (Hess) and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd (Nexen), as he contends that they have no environmental permits allowing them to engage in oil exploration here.

Gaskin is contending that since such licences have been issued only to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (Esso), then it is only that company that can rightfully undertake such exploration through the petroleum production licence it has been granted.

Gaskin’s appeal is against the February 26th, 2018 judgement of High Court judge Justice Franklyn Holder, who among other things, ruled that the three companies constituted a single developer…..