Guyana News

Court begins hearing appeal over challenge to Exxon’s partners

By
Raphael Trotman

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday commenced hearing the appeal filed by Ramon Gaskin, who has sought to challenge the granting of a petroleum production licence to the partners of the local Exxon subsidiary, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd (Hess) and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd (Nexen), as he contends that they have no environmental permits allowing them to engage in oil exploration here.

Gaskin is contending that since such licences have been issued only to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (Esso), then it is only that company that can rightfully undertake such exploration through the petroleum production licence it has been granted.

Gaskin’s appeal is against the February 26th, 2018 judgement of High Court judge Justice Franklyn Holder, who among other things, ruled that the three companies constituted a single developer…..

More in Guyana News

AG calls ruling on judicial review law ‘premature’

Mechanic charged with murdering Guyana Goldfields manager

Mae’s Schools denies discriminating against student over indigenous wear

By

Appeal Court upholds conviction of Tazim Gafoor for causing child’s death by driving

American Airlines could commence operations in Guyana from November

Pregnant Soesdyke woman charged with killing husband

City council seeking restart of paid parking, higher container fees to boost earnings

London promises proactive aviation authority board

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×