Guyana News

Foreign Ministry concerned at map without Essequibo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed deep concern over an image on two websites depicting Guyana without its known internationally recognised borders.

 In a statement, the ministry noted that this image appeared on the website of the American Home and Beauty Centre and also on that of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle.

The two maps were without the county of Essequibo. The county is claimed by Venezuela and  Caracas-linked groups have circulated such maps on the internet for a number of years…..

