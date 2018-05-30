Guyana News

Harmon stands by purchase of reconditioned aircraft for army

By

Minister of State Joseph Harmon last Thursday dispelled ongoing concerns about the aged aircraft being procured for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and he assured that they have been “tried and tested” and are a good investment.

Responding to questions during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon disclosed that a GDF team inspected two of the aircraft in Brazil and returned with a “very positive report.” He said that he has seen a preliminary report and it “looks good”. The name of the Brazilian company supplying the aircraft was not immediately available.

The National Assembly approved $484.2 million in extra budgetary funds to facilitate the acquisition of four reconditioned aircraft—two Skyvans and two Britten-Norman Islanders—for the GDF…..

