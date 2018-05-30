Guyana News

London promises proactive aviation authority board

By
Minister within the Minister of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson (seated at right), and Chairman of the new GCAA Board Lt. Col (Ret’d) Lawrence London (seated left) are flanked by other members of the new Board of Directors.

The newly-inducted Board of Directors of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) will be proactive in fulfilling its mandate of ensuring the skies over Guyana are safe as well as in supporting business initiatives in the aviation sector, returning Chairman Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Lawrence London said yesterday. 

 The induction ceremony was held yesterday at the GCAA’s Kingston, Georgetown headquarters and saw attendance by Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson, GCAA officials and members of the new board.

Apart from the return of London as Chairman of the board, those inducted to serve on the body are: Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Kenneth Jordan, GCAA Director General Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Lt. Col. Courtney Byrne of the Guyana Defence Force, Professor Duke Pollard, Cheddi Jagan International Airport Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Ghir, Sharon Beverly, Sadie Amin and Leon Castello…..

