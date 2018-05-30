Guyana News

Mae’s Schools denies discriminating against student over indigenous wear

-after protestors urge apology, respect

The boy’s mother, Karen Small (left) holds a placard showing her son in his traditional wear, and quoting articles from the Convention on the Rights of the Child and Guyana’s Constitution, which speak to the protection of indigenous rights. Chairman of the National Toshaos Council, Joel Fredericks (third, from left), condemned the actions of the school, and called for the government to speak up on the matter, as he noted that events such as the one last week do nothing to promote social cohesion. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Following widespread outrage, including a protest yesterday, over alleged discrimination against a primary-level student in indigenous dress by the staff of the Mae’s Schools, the institution has broken its silence on the incident and denied engaging in any discriminatory behaviour.

In a statement issued four days after the incident, the school yesterday disputed the account of the nine-year-old student’s parent, while also turning attention to the fact that there is no national policy regarding what is acceptable with regards to exposure of children.

“We recognize that our first duty is to look after the best interest of the children we serve. We are particularly conscious of fostering social cohesion and encouraging children to be proud of their heritage, as well as learning of the different ethnicities that make us one Guyanese family, hence the willingness to host Culture Day,” the statement said…..

