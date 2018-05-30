Mae’s Schools denies discriminating against student over indigenous wear

Following widespread outrage, including a protest yesterday, over alleged discrimination against a primary-level student in indigenous dress by the staff of the Mae’s Schools, the institution has broken its silence on the incident and denied engaging in any discriminatory behaviour.

In a statement issued four days after the incident, the school yesterday disputed the account of the nine-year-old student’s parent, while also turning attention to the fact that there is no national policy regarding what is acceptable with regards to exposure of children.

“We recognize that our first duty is to look after the best interest of the children we serve. We are particularly conscious of fostering social cohesion and encouraging children to be proud of their heritage, as well as learning of the different ethnicities that make us one Guyanese family, hence the willingness to host Culture Day,” the statement said…..