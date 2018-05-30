Pregnant Soesdyke woman charged with killing husband

Melissa Silas, the pregnant mother of three who allegedly killed her common-law husband, was yesterday charged with manslaughter and she was released on $200,000 bail.

Silas, 28, who is five months pregnant, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on May 13th, at Soesdyke, she unlawfully killed Julian Anthony Reberio.

Asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck was given as the cause of death following a post-mortem examination carried out on Reberio.

Police had previously said that Silas initially told investigators that her husband went home intoxicated and fell in the house. As a result, she said she rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he died. She later recanted this statement, according to police, who said she told investigators that she and Reberio had an altercation and she strangled him.

The prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted.

Magistrate Leron Daly subsequently set bail and adjourned the proceedings until June 18th.