Guyana News

Pregnant Soesdyke woman charged with killing husband

-released on $200,000 bail

By
Melissa Silas

Melissa Silas, the pregnant mother of three who allegedly killed her common-law husband, was yesterday charged with manslaughter and she was released on $200,000 bail.

Silas, 28, who is five months pregnant, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on May 13th, at Soesdyke, she unlawfully killed Julian Anthony Reberio.

Deceased: Julian Anthony Reberio

Asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck was given as the cause of death following a post-mortem examination carried out on Reberio.

Police had previously said that Silas initially told investigators that her husband went home intoxicated and fell in the house. As a result, she said she rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he died. She later recanted this statement, according to police, who said she told investigators that she and Reberio had an altercation and she strangled him.

The prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted.

Magistrate Leron Daly subsequently set bail and adjourned the proceedings until June 18th.  

More in Guyana News

American Airlines could commence operations in Guyana from November

City council seeking restart of paid parking, higher container fees to boost earnings

London promises proactive aviation authority board

default placeholder

GPL acknowledges disconnection crew altercation with Goed Fortuin man

default placeholder

Harmon stands by purchase of reconditioned aircraft for army

default placeholder

IMC named for public service credit union

Prisoner who fled while on work duty recaptured

Cops arrest sister of suspect in 18-year-old Enmore murder

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×