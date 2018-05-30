Guyana News

Prisoner who fled while on work duty recaptured

By
Deryck Oudkerk

Derrick Oudkerk, the inmate who escaped more than one month ago while working at a prison officer’s  Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara home was on Monday afternoon recaptured by the police.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed with Stabroek News that Oudkerk was recaptured around 4 pm on Monday at Water Dog backdam.

This newspaper learnt that a party of police ranks, acting on intelligence received, ventured to a camp at Water Dog Backdam owned by a 51-year-old dredge owner where they arrested Oudkerk…..

