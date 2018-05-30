Guyana News

Region Six councillor questions continued delay in reopening of ophthalmology hospital

-regional health director says minor surgeries being done

By

The delay in the re-opening of the National Ophthalmology Hospital in Port Mourant, Corentyne has caused concern for some members of the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC), according to the Chairman of the Regional Health Committee Zamal Hussain. Hussain, in a letter published in Monday’s edition of the Stabroek News, questioned the delay.

In his letter, Hussain said a  commitment to have the hospital reopened was given by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence several weeks ago but to date this has not been done.

He further noted that a similar commitment was made by Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephens at the April statutory RDC meeting, which was told that the reopening was slated for the next two weeks for cataract surgeries to the public. ….

