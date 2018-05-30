Guyana News

SARA in settlement talks with two Pradoville 2 beneficiaries – sources

By
Houses at Pradoville 2 (SN file photo)

At least two of the beneficiaries of controversial land sales at `Pradoville 2’ recently met with State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) officials after it was proposed that they pay the difference between the price they purchased at and the market rate at that point.

Stabroek News today confirmed that former Natural Resources Minister Robert Persaud visited the agency’s Main Street office while private sector executive Ramesh Dookhoo visited the said location last week.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Major (rtd) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer declined to comment on the matter let alone confirm that settlement talks have commenced…..

More in Guyana News

Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe

AG calls ruling on judicial review law ‘premature’

Court begins hearing appeal over challenge to Exxon’s partners

Mechanic charged with murdering Guyana Goldfields manager

Mae’s Schools denies discriminating against student over indigenous wear

By

Appeal Court upholds conviction of Tazim Gafoor for causing child’s death by driving

American Airlines could commence operations in Guyana from November

Pregnant Soesdyke woman charged with killing husband

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×