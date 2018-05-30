SARA in settlement talks with two Pradoville 2 beneficiaries – sources

At least two of the beneficiaries of controversial land sales at `Pradoville 2’ recently met with State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) officials after it was proposed that they pay the difference between the price they purchased at and the market rate at that point.

Stabroek News today confirmed that former Natural Resources Minister Robert Persaud visited the agency’s Main Street office while private sector executive Ramesh Dookhoo visited the said location last week.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Major (rtd) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer declined to comment on the matter let alone confirm that settlement talks have commenced…..