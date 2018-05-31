Guyana News

Anns Grove man charged with murdering ex-soldier

By
Edward Beveney

Rawle Munroe, the man who is accused of stabbing ex-soldier Edward Beveney during a confrontation over a bicycle on Independence Day was yesterday charged and remanded to prison.
Thirty-five-year-old Munroe, a resident of Lot 40 Anns Grove, East Coast Demerara appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.
He is accused of fatally stabbing Beveney on May 26 at Beterverwagting, ECD.
Munroe was not required to plead to the capital offence and was remanded to prison until June 26…..

