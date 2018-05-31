Guyana News

Businessman, son remanded over murder of Mon Repos man

By
Brian Dwarka

A 50-year-old businessman and his son were yesterday charged jointly with the murder of Brain Dwarka, the young labourer who was  stabbed early Sunday morning while attending a barbecue at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Suraj Singh and his son, Andrew Singh, 24, of Lot 257 Third Street, Mon Repos, ECD are accused of murdering Dwarka on May 27 in the said village.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to them by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and were remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to June 28…..

