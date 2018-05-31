Contract for $119M Moruca bridge awarded

Cabinet has noted the award of a $119M contract for the construction of a “proper” bridge at Moruca in Region One, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced last week.

Speaking at a post-cabinet press briefing, Harmon informed that government is seeking to “clear up a mess” which was created when less than satisfactory rehabilitation works were done on the bridge in 2014.

This contract which was on a list of 24 that recently engaged the attention of cabinet was awarded to Ramzanalli Khan Construction. Harmon reminded that the bridge was constructed in the 1980s and at the time facilitated pedestrian traffic only. It was subsequently upgraded for vehicular movement, he said before adding that in 2014 it was rehabilitated. “Many of us are aware of the work done at that bridge which after the expenditure of large sums of money was still not possible for it to be properly used”, he said…..