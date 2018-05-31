Corentyne boat owner on murder charge over horrific piracy attack

The Corentyne boat owner who was remanded over two robberies on the sea in 2015 and 2016, was yesterday charged with the murder of a fisherman in the horrific April 27, 2018 piracy attack off of Suriname.

Nakool Manohar, also known as “Fyah”, 39, of Lot 1, Number 43 Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands court who read a charge that between April 26 and May 3, he murdered Tilaknauth Mohabir, also known as “Kai” or “Kaiman”, who was on fishing vessel “Romina SK 747” in the Corentyne waters.

Manohar, who arrived at court without any handcuffs or shackles, was not required to plead to the charge…..