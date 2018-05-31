Eccles householders terrorised, robbed by gunmen

An Eccles, East Bank Demerara business couple and two other individuals are now traumatised after five bandits invaded their home and tied them up before carting off over $1M in valuables.

Reports are that the incident occurred around 2.15 am yesterday at the Lot 96 AA Eccles, East Bank Demerara house occupied by Lawrence Fitzpatrick, 56, his wife; Cynthia Fitzpatrick and other individuals; Karen Kerrett and Wayne Jones.

The attack was carried out by five men, three of whom were armed with handguns. They managed to escape with a quantity of local and foreign currency, gold jewellery and several electronic items including cell phones…..