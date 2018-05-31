Former ministry engineer Madramootoo arrested at CJIA, charged with fraud

Former Ministry of Agriculture engineer Hanniel Madramootoo was arrested yesterday morning upon his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri and later charged with defrauding the Government of Guyana.

Almost a year after his wife and her co-accused, the former General Manager of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) Nizam Hassan, had the charge dismissed relating to payments purportedly made for substandard work on the GMC Head Office, Madramootoo was charged with the said offence.

Madramootoo, 35, of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, the former Ministry of Agriculture engineer, was brought before Magistrate Leron Daly where the charge was read to him…..