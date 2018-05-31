Gov’t signs on to CDB grant for UG library

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Tuesday signed a Technical Assistance Grant with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the infrastructural enhancement of the University of Guyana’s library.

On March 1st this year, the University of Guyana (UG) and the CDB had signed a separate agreement on the initiative.

A release from the Ministry of Finance yesterday said that other signatories to the agreement were President of the CDB Dr Warren Smith, and the Vice Chancellor of UG, Dr Ivelaw Griffith…..