Guyana News

Gov’t signs on to CDB grant for UG library

By
From left are CDB President Dr. Warren Smith, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan and UG Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ivelaw Griffith. (Ministry of Finance photo)

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Tuesday signed a Technical Assistance Grant with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the infrastructural enhancement of the University of Guyana’s library.

On March 1st this year, the University of Guyana (UG) and the CDB had signed a separate agreement on the initiative.

A release from the Ministry of Finance yesterday said that other signatories to the agreement were President of the CDB Dr Warren Smith, and the Vice Chancellor of UG, Dr Ivelaw Griffith…..

More in Guyana News

Corentyne boat owner on murder charge over horrific piracy attack

Former ministry engineer Madramootoo arrested at CJIA, charged with fraud

Two prison officers remanded for alleged trafficking of 434g of ganja

Businessman, son remanded over murder of Mon Repos man

Anns Grove man charged with murdering ex-soldier

Only 25% of Amerindian land titling funds spent – Minister

Route 42 bus drivers, conductors seeking $20 fare increases picket Ministry of Business

PPP slams gov’t over six-colour flag it independence event

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×