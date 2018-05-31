Guyana News

Guyana Goldfields signs open pit mining pact

By

 Guyana Goldfields Inc. has announced that it has signed an open pit contract mining agreement with an overseas company and is targeting commencement of underground development for the fourth quarter.

According to a media release from Guyana Goldfields Inc, it has signed an open pit contract mining agreement with STRACON GyM International S.A.C. in order to meet higher waste stripping requirements through to the end of 2021, as forecast in its optimised life of mine plan which was announced in February. STRACON is expected to commence work on 1st July of this year…..

More in Guyana News

IDB and CDB host Integrity workshop for gov’t officials

Pierre re-elected Kwebanna toshao

Another protest planned for Mae’s today over indigenous wear

Man acquitted on charge of raping 13-year-old

default placeholder

Man accused of impregnating teenaged step-daughter died from poisoning – autopsy

default placeholder

Guyhoc Gardens man allegedly released pitbull on cop

Reopening of public service credit union delayed

SARA in settlement talks with two Pradoville 2 beneficiaries – sources

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×