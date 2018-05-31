Guyana Goldfields signs open pit mining pact

Guyana Goldfields Inc. has announced that it has signed an open pit contract mining agreement with an overseas company and is targeting commencement of underground development for the fourth quarter.
According to a media release from Guyana Goldfields Inc, it has signed an open pit contract mining agreement with STRACON GyM International S.A.C. in order to meet higher waste stripping requirements through to the end of 2021, as forecast in its optimised life of mine plan which was announced in February. STRACON is expected to commence work on 1st July of this year…..