Guyhoc Gardens man allegedly released pitbull on cop

A 37-year-old construction worker was yesterday placed on $75,000 bail for allegedly assaulting a police officer and obstructing justice.

It was alleged that Sherwin La Rose on May 28th at Guyhoc Gardens assaulted Jamal Watson, a police constable who was at the time carrying out his duties.

The second charge stated that La Rose on the same date attempted to obstruct justice by releasing a pitbull dog in order to help someone escape from the police.

La Rose pleaded not guilty to both charges, as his attorney in an application for bail stated that the man has never been charged before and is not a flight risk.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore then placed the man on a total of $75,000 bail and adjourned the matter until June 20th.

