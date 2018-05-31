Guyana News

Indian High Commission announces Know India Programme for elders

The High Commission of India in Guyana has announced that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India (GOI) is organising for the first time ever, a special Know India Programme (KIP) for the elder generation to visit India and reconnect with their roots.

According to a media release from the High Commission, the programme is available to seven Latin American countries, including Guyana, for persons of Indian origin, in the age group of 45 to 65, who have never been to India and fall in the low income group.

KIP is a flagship initiative of GOI, which familiarises youths of Indian origin with their Indian roots and contemporary India, through a 25-day orientation….

