An autopsy performed on the man accused of impregnating his 13-year-old stepdaughter has confirmed that he ingested a poisonous substance.

The cause of death was confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan.

Meanwhile, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) continues to monitor the mental and physical health of the victim, who has been severely traumatized by the ordeal, head of the agency, Ann Greene, related…..