PPP slams gov’t over six-colour flag it independence event

The People’s Progressive Party has lambasted Government “on the despicable and unconstitutional alteration of Guyana’s national flag” hoisted at D’Urban Park to mark the nation’s 52nd Independence anniversary as “intent on trampling” on Guyana’s national symbols.

In a release on Tuesday, the PPP said, “Guyanese have witnessed the practice of national symbols being treated as the property of this Administration – the last such act evidenced in the seizure of the national flag from the Corriverton Town Council on the anniversary of our Republic.”

With regard to alteration of the national flag, the party said, “The Second Schedule included in Guyana’s Constitution devotes two pages (pages 260 and 261) to the heraldic description of Guyana’s national flag. The description makes it clear that there are five distinct colours – not six – and defines their proportions.”….