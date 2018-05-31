Reopening of public service credit union delayed

The reopening of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union Limited (GPSCCUL) has been postponed to Monday, reportedly to facilitate the availability of the Ministry of Social Protection’s Chief Co-operatives Development Officer (CCDO).

On Friday, the CCDO Perlina Gifth seized control of the union from its management committee, citing management’s disregard for previous urgings to abide by the law as the cause, and this week, the Ministry released a statement identifying the members of an Interim Management Committee to function in its place. The workers attached to the union are still in possession of their jobs.

Justice Prem Persaud, the immediate past Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission has been identified as the Officer in Charge of the Management of the Affairs of the agency…..