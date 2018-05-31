Route 42 bus drivers, conductors seeking $20 fare increases picket Ministry of Business

The mounting gas prices around the country spurred picketing action by bus drivers and conductors from Route 42 (Timehri/Georgetown) who are pleading with the authorities to grant them an increase of $20 on their fares.

Over a dozen drivers and conductors gathered outside the Ministry of Business’ office on South Road early yesterday morning, armed with placards highlighting their current plight.

The drivers explained that despite the constant fluctuations in the price of gas, the bus fare has not been increased in a decade, which they say is unfair, considering the fact that the price of almost everything, including car parts, has increased over the same period, without any hint of decreasing…..