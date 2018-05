Two prison officers, who were held earlier this week for narcotics possession were yesterday remanded to prison after they denied the allegation.

Charged were Cleveland Cross, 22, of Plaisance, and Abdul Paramsook of Number 11 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The charge alleges that the duo on May 21, at Avenue of the Republic, had 434 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Both Cross and Paramsook denied the charges levelled against them…..