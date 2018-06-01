Guyana News

Accused in $1M break and enter attack gets bail

By
Guy Edmondson

A man was yesterday placed on bail after he denied stealing items valued over $1,000,000 in a break and enter attack.

It was alleged that Guy Edmondson, 22, on May 22nd, 2018, at Independence Boulevard, in the company of another, broke and entered the home of Natasha Haimchand and stole over US$3,000, a quantity of American Eagle underpants, valued $16,000, three cellphones and other items. The stolen items, inclusive of the case, carried a total value of $1,336,000.

Edmondson pleaded not guilty to the charge. His attorney stated that Edmondson knows the complainant…..

