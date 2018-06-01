Guyana News

Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

By

Masked bandits early yesterday morning invaded an Eccles, East Bank Demerara, home, where they attacked a family and carted off valuables amounting to over $1.5 million.

The attack occurred around 2.30 am, when police said two men wearing masks entered the house at Block “EE” Eccles, and demanded cash and valuables from the occupants.

Police said the men gained entry into the house from a southern window on the lower flat of the home. They then kicked open a door leading to bedroom of the victims, Krista Vincent, 29, Mohamed Zameer, 30, and Prathish Madan, 19, and held them at gunpoint…..

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

By

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

By
default placeholder

D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

default placeholder

Man feared dead after falling from jet boat at Bartica

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×