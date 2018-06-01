Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

Masked bandits early yesterday morning invaded an Eccles, East Bank Demerara, home, where they attacked a family and carted off valuables amounting to over $1.5 million.

The attack occurred around 2.30 am, when police said two men wearing masks entered the house at Block “EE” Eccles, and demanded cash and valuables from the occupants.

Police said the men gained entry into the house from a southern window on the lower flat of the home. They then kicked open a door leading to bedroom of the victims, Krista Vincent, 29, Mohamed Zameer, 30, and Prathish Madan, 19, and held them at gunpoint…..