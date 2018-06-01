Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Attorney-at-law Kamal Ramkarran was yesterday re-elected as President of the Guyana Bar Association (GBA), which also passed a motion to support the confirmation of acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards and acting Chief Justice (CJ) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the motion was moved by attorney Emily Dodson in the presence of about 40 lawyers, who had gathered for the GBA’s annual General Meeting (AGM) at the High Court, where elections were held.

President David Granger had nominated Belizean Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin for the post of Chancellor, along with Cummings-Edwards for the position of substantive Chief Justice…..