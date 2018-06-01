Guyana News

Bar Council welcomes ruling for activation of judicial review law

By

The Bar Council of the Guyana Bar Association has welcomed the ruling by acting Chief Justice Roxane George to compel Attorney General Basil Williams to bring the long-delayed Judicial Review Act (JRA) into force by the end of July.

Speaking with Stabroek News on Tuesday, Association President Kamal Ramkarran noted that since its election, the present executive of the organisation has reached out to Williams on the matter but did not receive any positive response.

A statement from the Bar Council yesterday explained that the matter of the implementation of the Act was raised at a meeting with the Attorney General on July 22nd, 2017, and again by way of letter on November 15th, 2017. These requests for the urgent implementation of the Judicial Review Act bore no fruit, the Association said, while welcoming the Chief Justice’s decision…..

