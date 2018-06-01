Guyana News

Bus operators protest at Lusignan Tarmac over rising fuel prices

By
Some of the buses that came off the road yesterday to protest the increase in fuel prices.

In a second day of protest, bus operators from the East Coast of Demerara flocked the Lusignan Market tarmac yesterday to voice their frustration with the increased fuel prices.

Over the past few weeks, fuel prices have risen sharply  resulting in operators of commercial vehicles threatening to stop working until something is done about the increase or there is a hike in fares paid by passengers. The higher fuel prices are in line with the global trend. Under the previous PPP/C government, lowering of the excise tax on fuel was used a means of cushioning the increase in oil prices.

When Stabroek News visited the Lusignan tarmac yesterday, bus drivers and conductors had parked their buses as they converged to share their frustration with anyone who would listen.

 One man who spoke to this newspaper said while their last resort is to increase their fares, the inaction of those in authority seems to be leaving them with no alternative.  ….

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

By

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

default placeholder

Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

By
default placeholder

D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×