Bus operators protest at Lusignan Tarmac over rising fuel prices

In a second day of protest, bus operators from the East Coast of Demerara flocked the Lusignan Market tarmac yesterday to voice their frustration with the increased fuel prices.

Over the past few weeks, fuel prices have risen sharply resulting in operators of commercial vehicles threatening to stop working until something is done about the increase or there is a hike in fares paid by passengers. The higher fuel prices are in line with the global trend. Under the previous PPP/C government, lowering of the excise tax on fuel was used a means of cushioning the increase in oil prices.

When Stabroek News visited the Lusignan tarmac yesterday, bus drivers and conductors had parked their buses as they converged to share their frustration with anyone who would listen.

One man who spoke to this newspaper said while their last resort is to increase their fares, the inaction of those in authority seems to be leaving them with no alternative. ….