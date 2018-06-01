Guyana News

Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

-as Education, Social Cohesion ministries investigate

By
“…This protest is not only for Joshua but it’s for future generations, for the Amerindian babies who’d want to embrace their culture in the future, this is for them also. Discrimination has to stop,” Amber Andrews (at left), a St Rose’s High fifth form student of Arawak ancestry commented yesterday. Also in the photo is Karen Small (right), the mother of the nine-year-old at the heart of the issue. (Terrence Thompson photo)

The Education and Social Cohesion ministries have launched a joint probe into the alleged discrimination against a Mae’s Schools pupil over his indigenous wear, even as the school faced another protest yesterday calling for it to apologise.

It was the first protest since the school released a statement on Tuesday disputing reports in the media about the circumstances of the case.

But those gathered yesterday were less than satisfied with the school’s response, and noted that what they are seeking is nothing short of an apology.

“I think it was ludicrous; it’s a clear-cut lie. Had the school believed its own lie, that statement would have been forthcoming since Friday. But you took [four] days to come up with something that vague, it’s a clear-cut lie…,” Erika Tularam, one of the coordinators of the protest, stated yesterday…..

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

default placeholder

Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

By
default placeholder

D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

default placeholder

Man feared dead after falling from jet boat at Bartica

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×