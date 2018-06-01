Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

The Education and Social Cohesion ministries have launched a joint probe into the alleged discrimination against a Mae’s Schools pupil over his indigenous wear, even as the school faced another protest yesterday calling for it to apologise.

It was the first protest since the school released a statement on Tuesday disputing reports in the media about the circumstances of the case.

But those gathered yesterday were less than satisfied with the school’s response, and noted that what they are seeking is nothing short of an apology.

“I think it was ludicrous; it’s a clear-cut lie. Had the school believed its own lie, that statement would have been forthcoming since Friday. But you took [four] days to come up with something that vague, it’s a clear-cut lie…,” Erika Tularam, one of the coordinators of the protest, stated yesterday…..