Defence presents submissions in Carvil Duncan $27.7M conspiracy trial

Attorney Glenn Hanoman yesterday presented written submissions in the trial of his client Carvil Duncan, the former Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) director who is accused of conspiring to steal $27.7 million.

It is alleged that Duncan, between May 7th and May 8th, 2015, conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL.

Duncan, who has been on trial before Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore since last February, laid over written submissions yesterday.

Subsequent to his presentation of the submissions, Magistrate Azore adjourned the case until June 21st, when the prosecutor is expected to reply.

Duncan was previously charged with conspiring to steal $984,900 from GPL, but was freed of that charge in 2016 due to insufficient evidence.