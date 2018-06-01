D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

A man was robbed of over $1.5 million in cash and other valuables by two armed bandits early yesterday afternoon at his D’Urban Street home.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, around 2pm at his 47 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville home, 65-year-old Noor Ally was pounced on by two bandits, who were armed with a handguns.

According to the police, Ally was standing at the southern door of his home on the lower flat which is used to access the kitchen. At the time of the incident, the man was observing a contractor who was doing repair works to his shop when he noticed one of the men who was armed with a gun fifteen feet away from him…..