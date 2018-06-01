GRA seizes illicit alcohol

An intelligence led operation by the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) resulted in a large quantity of uncustomed alcohol being seized at a location on the East Coast Demerara on Tuesday May, 29, 2018.

A GRA release today said that the seized goods which included about fifty cases of assorted uncustomed foreign alcoholic beverages has a revenue value of approximately $6M. One person was arrested and subsequently put on bail.

The GRA says it has been relentless in its pursuit of smugglers. Once caught, perpetrators and accomplices can be fined up to three times the value of smuggled items in addition to the items being seized.

Persons with information can utilise various methods of providing information to the GRA’s Law Enforcement & Investigation Division by calling telephone numbers 227-6060 or 227-8222, extensions 3201-3208.