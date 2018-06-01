Guyana News

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

By
Shawn Harris

Shawn Harris, the Kitty man who is charged with murdering a vagrant last year, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Harris, 32, called ‘Shawny’ or ‘Bruk Up,’ of Pike Street, Kitty, was in February of 2017 charged with the murder of vagrant Sunil Singh, also known as ‘Grey.’ The charge stated that Harris, on February 5th, 2017, at Owen Street, Kitty, murdered Singh.

Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who presided over the preliminary inquiry into the charge, yesterday committed Harris to stand trial before a judge and jury at the High Court…..

